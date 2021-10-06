Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HP (NYSE: HPQ) and Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HP (HPQ – Research Report) and Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA – Research Report).

HP (HPQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded HP to Hold on October 4 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Viavi Solutions, and Cisco Systems.

HP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia maintained a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Bhatia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Sprout Social, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zeta Global Holdings Corp with a $13.00 average price target.

