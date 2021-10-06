October 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HP (NYSE: HPQ) and Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HP (HPQResearch Report) and Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETAResearch Report).

HP (HPQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded HP to Hold on October 4 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Viavi Solutions, and Cisco Systems.

HP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia maintained a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Bhatia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Sprout Social, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zeta Global Holdings Corp with a $13.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019