Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HP (NYSE: HPQ) and VMware (NYSE: VMW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HP (HPQ – Research Report) and VMware (VMW – Research Report).

HP (HPQ)

In a report issued on August 27, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on HP, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Resideo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HP with a $32.00 average price target.

VMware (VMW)

In a report issued on August 27, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 84.0% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Tyler Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $179.00 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on August 24, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

