Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hexcel (HXL – Research Report) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME – Research Report).

Hexcel (HXL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 74.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $47.88, implying a -16.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.8% and a 22.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlueCity Holdings, Yalla Group, and Iqiyi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.28, implying a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

