Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM), Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KRKR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HealthStream (HSTM – Research Report), Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR – Research Report).

HealthStream (HSTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68, close to its 52-week low of $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Allscripts.

HealthStream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on Smartsheet yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.03, close to its 52-week high of $60.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 78.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.90.

36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to 36Kr Holdings Inc, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31, close to its 52-week low of $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 36Kr Holdings Inc with a $6.00 average price target.

