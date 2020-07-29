July 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HealthStream (HSTMResearch Report) and Juniper Networks (JNPRResearch Report).

HealthStream (HSTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HealthStream with a $24.00 average price target, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Barrington also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $24.30, a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

