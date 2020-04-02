Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Health Catalyst (HCAT – Research Report) and Okta (OKTA – Research Report).

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Health Catalyst today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Health Catalyst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.67, representing a 68.8% upside. In a report issued on March 26, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Okta, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 79.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $142.58 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

