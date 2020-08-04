August 4, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Harmonic (HLITResearch Report) and Five9 (FIVNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Harmonic (HLIT)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Harmonic, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harmonic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Five9 (FIVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Five9 yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.13, close to its 52-week high of $130.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 77.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.00, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

