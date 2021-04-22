April 22, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Guidewire (GWREResearch Report), Transdigm Group (TDGResearch Report) and Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report).

Guidewire (GWRE)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire on March 4. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Zendesk, and Intuit.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $108.00, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report issued on April 8, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $710.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $596.19, close to its 52-week high of $633.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $672.00, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $630.00 price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom on April 8 and set a price target of $490.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $459.79, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $524.28 average price target.

