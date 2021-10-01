October 1, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Guidewire (GWREResearch Report) and Five9 (FIVNResearch Report).

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guidewire with a $137.43 average price target, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five9 (FIVN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $201.08, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019