Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Guidewire (GWRE – Research Report) and Five9 (FIVN – Research Report).

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guidewire with a $137.43 average price target, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five9 (FIVN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $201.08, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.