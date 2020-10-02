October 2, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Glu Mobile (GLUUResearch Report) and Twilio (TWLOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Glu Mobile has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.15.

Twilio (TWLO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $303.00 average price target, representing a 21.2% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $290.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

