Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPN – Research Report), Tyler Technologies (TYL – Research Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.65, close to its 52-week high of $206.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 89.3% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Pagseguro Digital, and Coupa Software.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.38, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.43, close to its 52-week high of $338.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 70.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $312.60, representing a -7.1% downside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Fatima Boolani from UBS maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Boolani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 80.0% success rate. Boolani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.30, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.