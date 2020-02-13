February 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPNResearch Report), Tyler Technologies (TYLResearch Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBRResearch Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.65, close to its 52-week high of $206.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 89.3% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Pagseguro Digital, and Coupa Software.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.38, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.43, close to its 52-week high of $338.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 70.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $312.60, representing a -7.1% downside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Fatima Boolani from UBS maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Boolani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 80.0% success rate. Boolani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.30, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

