July 21, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Dynatrace (NYSE: DT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPNResearch Report), Twilio (TWLOResearch Report) and Dynatrace (DTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments on July 19 and set a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $175.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 74.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.47, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $197.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $258.63, close to its 52-week high of $264.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 77.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $214.37, implying a -18.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.63, close to its 52-week high of $44.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 78.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $39.50 average price target, implying a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

