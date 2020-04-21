Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPN – Research Report) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

CFRA analyst David Holt maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments on April 18 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.29.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.10, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

CFRA analyst Christopher Kuiper maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings on April 18 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.54.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $126.85 average price target.

