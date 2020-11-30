November 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPNResearch Report) and Monolithic Power (MPWRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report issued on October 26, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.03, close to its 52-week high of $209.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.36, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power on October 26 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $328.14, close to its 52-week high of $358.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Lattice Semicon.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $343.00, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019