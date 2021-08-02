August 2, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Payments (GPNResearch Report) and Lyft (LYFTResearch Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 64.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.47, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lyft (LYFT)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Lyft today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.32.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 75.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.27, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019