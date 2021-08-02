Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Payments (GPN – Research Report) and Lyft (LYFT – Research Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 64.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.47, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Lyft today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.32.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 75.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.27, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

