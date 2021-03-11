March 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on General Electric (GEResearch Report) and Raytheon Technologies (RTXResearch Report).

General Electric (GE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on General Electric yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $13.55 average price target, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

In a report issued on March 8, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Caci International.

Raytheon Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

