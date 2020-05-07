Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT – Research Report), Ping Identity Holding (PING – Research Report) and Fastly (FSLY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.75, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $25.67 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Fastly (FSLY)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Fastly today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.39, close to its 52-week high of $35.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.50, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

