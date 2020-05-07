May 7, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNTResearch Report), Ping Identity Holding (PINGResearch Report) and Fastly (FSLYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.75, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $25.67 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Fastly (FSLY)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Fastly today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.39, close to its 52-week high of $35.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.50, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019