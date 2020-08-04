Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Five9 (FIVN – Research Report), Ichor Holdings (ICHR – Research Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Five9, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.13, close to its 52-week high of $130.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $116.31 average price target, a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 78.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Ichor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on July 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Bernstein analyst Mark Li maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 78.9% success rate. Li covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United Micro, Taiwan Semi, and MediaTek.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $26.63 average price target, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR23.50 price target.

