Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) and Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Five9 (FIVN – Research Report) and Globant SA (GLOB – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Five9 (FIVN)

Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry maintained a Hold rating on Five9 on April 30 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.53.

Baldry has an average return of 59.2% when recommending Five9.

According to TipRanks.com, Baldry is ranked #190 out of 7535 analysts.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $206.31, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

Globant SA (GLOB)

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind maintained a Hold rating on Globant SA on May 17 and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $217.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Thind is ranked #1986 out of 7535 analysts.

Globant SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.83, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

