August 5, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fiserv (FISVResearch Report), Western Digital (WDCResearch Report) and Inseego (INSGResearch Report).

Fiserv (FISV)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Fiserv yesterday and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.89.

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.40, a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Inseego (INSG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Inseego, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.74, close to its 52-week high of $15.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inseego with a $12.63 average price target.

