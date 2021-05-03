Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), Northrop (NYSE: NOC) and Vocera (NYSE: VCRA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on First Solar (FSLR – Research Report), Northrop (NOC – Research Report) and Vocera (VCRA – Research Report).

First Solar (FSLR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on First Solar on April 30 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 60.9% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Solar with a $91.60 average price target, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Hold rating on Northrop on April 29 and set a price target of $357.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $354.44, close to its 52-week high of $356.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $392.00 average price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report issued on April 30, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vocera, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vocera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.71, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

