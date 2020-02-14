Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS), Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Liveperson (NASDAQ: LPSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report), Global Payments (GPN – Research Report) and Liveperson (LPSN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.32, close to its 52-week high of $156.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 90.1% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Pagseguro Digital, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.90, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

Global Payments (GPN)

UBS analyst Eric Wasserstrom maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.73, close to its 52-week high of $206.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Wasserstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Wasserstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $223.63 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $229.00 price target.

Liveperson (LPSN)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.98, close to its 52-week high of $45.21.

Enders has an average return of 28.1% when recommending Liveperson.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #1924 out of 5913 analysts.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.20, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

