August 12, 2020   Technology, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fidelity National Info (FISResearch Report) and Datadog (DDOGResearch Report).

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Fiserv, and Square.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.14, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Datadog yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 75.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $95.64 average price target, which is a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

