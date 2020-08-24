August 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: SSNC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fastly (FSLYResearch Report) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fastly (FSLY)

Fastly received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Robert Majek today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.11, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on August 19, FBN Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.37, close to its 52-week high of $66.74.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $67.44 average price target.

