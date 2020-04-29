April 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Facebook (FBResearch Report), Motorola Solutions (MSIResearch Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPIResearch Report).

Facebook (FB)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Hold rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Omnicom Group, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $221.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on Motorola Solutions today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Coster covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Dell Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Kumar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Microchip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.11, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019