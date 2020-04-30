Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB – Research Report) and ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.00, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $383.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and New Relic.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $344.17, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

