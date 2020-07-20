July 20, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on F5 Networks (FFIVResearch Report) and Livongo Health (LVGOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.67, close to its 52-week high of $153.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $161.10 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.60, close to its 52-week high of $114.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livongo Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.33, which is a -14.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

