Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on F5 Networks (FFIV – Research Report) and Garmin (GRMN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on F5 Networks today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.33, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Garmin (GRMN)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Garmin, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.29, close to its 52-week high of $154.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Garmin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.40.

