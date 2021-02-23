February 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVERResearch Report), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGCResearch Report) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and CarGurus.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on BigCommerce Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.33, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $70.80.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar on February 19 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Western Digital, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.57, which is an 81.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019