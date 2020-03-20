Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Epam Systems (NYSE: EPAM), Widepoint (NYSE MKT: WYY) and Telaria (NYSE: TLRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Epam Systems (EPAM – Research Report), Widepoint (WYY – Research Report) and Telaria (TLRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.26, close to its 52-week low of $151.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $257.67, implying a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

Widepoint (WYY)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Widepoint, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Widepoint has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Telaria (TLRA)

In a report released yesterday, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Telaria, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.65, close to its 52-week low of $4.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.3% and a 20.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Telaria has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

