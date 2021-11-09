Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Envestnet (ENV – Research Report), New Relic (NEWR – Research Report) and Bandwidth (BAND – Research Report).

Envestnet (ENV)

In a report released yesterday, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Envestnet, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 81.3% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Perella Weinberg Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envestnet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.33.

New Relic (NEWR)

JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger maintained a Hold rating on New Relic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.94, close to its 52-week high of $91.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

New Relic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00.

Bandwidth (BAND)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth today and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.25, close to its 52-week low of $76.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.14, a 94.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

