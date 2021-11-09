November 9, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Envestnet (ENVResearch Report), New Relic (NEWRResearch Report) and Bandwidth (BANDResearch Report).

Envestnet (ENV)

In a report released yesterday, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Envestnet, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 81.3% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Perella Weinberg Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envestnet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.33.

New Relic (NEWR)

JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger maintained a Hold rating on New Relic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.94, close to its 52-week high of $91.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

New Relic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00.

Bandwidth (BAND)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth today and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.25, close to its 52-week low of $76.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.14, a 94.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

