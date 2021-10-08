Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ), Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Embraer SA (ERJ – Research Report), Uber Technologies (UBER – Research Report) and Okta (OKTA – Research Report).

Embraer SA (ERJ)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA on July 21 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.61, close to its 52-week high of $18.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Embraer SA with a $20.60 average price target, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report issued on July 23, John Blackledge from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Blackledge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Blackledge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, IAC/InterActive, and Taboola.com.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $68.75 average price target, representing a 44.3% upside. In a report issued on August 2, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Okta on August 29 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $233.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, DoubleVerify Holdings, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $295.00 average price target, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $310.00 price target.

