Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on eGain (EGANResearch Report) and NortonLifeLock (NLOKResearch Report).

eGain (EGAN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on eGain, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, Coupa Software, and Instructure.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for eGain with a $11.50 average price target, which is a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.61, close to its 52-week low of $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Nice-Systems.

NortonLifeLock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.43, representing a 32.0% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

