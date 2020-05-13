May 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Dynatrace (DTResearch Report) and Infinera (INFNResearch Report).

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Infinera, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.25, implying a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

