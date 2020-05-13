May 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) and Ceva (NASDAQ: CEVA)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynatrace (DTResearch Report) and Ceva (CEVAResearch Report).

Dynatrace (DT)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 73.0% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Ceva (CEVA)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Ceva yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Magic Software Enterprises, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.80, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

