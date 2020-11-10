November 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ducommun (NYSE: DCO), Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ducommun (DCOResearch Report), Sprout Social (SPTResearch Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ducommun (DCO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ducommun with a $49.50 average price target, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Sprout Social today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $53.67 average price target, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

