Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) and Endurance International (NASDAQ: EIGI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ducommun (DCO – Research Report) and Endurance International (EIGI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ducommun (DCO)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Hold rating on Ducommun today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciarmoli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 63.4% success rate. Ciarmoli covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

Endurance International (EIGI)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Hold rating on Endurance International today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group, CarGurus, and TrueCar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endurance International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.00.

