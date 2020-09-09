Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Docebo (Other OTC: DCBOF) and Celestica (NYSE: CLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Docebo (DCBOF – Research Report) and Celestica (CLS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Docebo (DCBOF)

National Bank analyst Richard Tse maintained a Buy rating on Docebo today and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, CGI Group, and Exfo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Docebo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.48, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Cormark Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$56.00 price target.

Celestica (CLS)

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Buy rating on Celestica today and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, CGI Group, and Open Text.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.60 average price target.

