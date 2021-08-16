Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO), N-able (NYSE: NABL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Docebo (DCBO – Research Report), N-able (NABL – Research Report) and Unity Software (U – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Docebo (DCBO)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained a Buy rating on Docebo on August 13 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.87, close to its 52-week high of $72.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Medallia, Yext, and 2U.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $79.21 average price target, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$95.00 price target.

N-able (NABL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating on N-able on August 13 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Crane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Crane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Datto Holding, and SolarWinds.

Currently, the analyst consensus on N-able is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Unity Software (U)

Berenberg Bank analyst Gal Munda maintained a Buy rating on Unity Software on August 11 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 77.4% success rate. Munda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies, Phreesia, and Vocera.

Unity Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.10, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

