August 16, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO), N-able (NYSE: NABL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Docebo (DCBOResearch Report), N-able (NABLResearch Report) and Unity Software (UResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Docebo (DCBO)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained a Buy rating on Docebo on August 13 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.87, close to its 52-week high of $72.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Medallia, Yext, and 2U.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $79.21 average price target, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

N-able (NABL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating on N-able on August 13 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Crane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Crane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Datto Holding, and SolarWinds.

Currently, the analyst consensus on N-able is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Unity Software (U)

Berenberg Bank analyst Gal Munda maintained a Buy rating on Unity Software on August 11 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 77.4% success rate. Munda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies, Phreesia, and Vocera.

Unity Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.10, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019