April 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dassault Systemes SA (Other OTC: DASTY) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTYResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report).

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5523 out of 6488 analysts.

Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $135.13.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Simona Pasero from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.00, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #6076 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.91, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR69.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

