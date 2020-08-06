August 6, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (NYSE: CUB), Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cubic (CUBResearch Report), Axcelis Technologies (ACLSResearch Report) and Zynga (ZNGAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cubic (CUB)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cubic, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcelis Technologies with a $33.75 average price target, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.07, close to its 52-week high of $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynga is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.73, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

