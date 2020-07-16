Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (NYSE: CUB) and Flir Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cubic (CUB – Research Report) and Flir Systems (FLIR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cubic (CUB)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Cubic today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flir Systems (FLIR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Flir Systems yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flir Systems with a $51.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.