Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (NYSE: CUB) and Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cubic (CUBResearch Report) and Avaya Holdings (AVYAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cubic (CUB)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Cubic today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.57, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Avaya Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.06, close to its 52-week high of $19.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Avaya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

