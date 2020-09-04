Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) and Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cree (CREE – Research Report) and Domo (DOMO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cree, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.13, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Charter Equity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Domo (DOMO)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Domo today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domo with a $40.17 average price target.

