January 5, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CPI Aerostructures (NYSE MKT: CVU), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CPI Aerostructures (CVUResearch Report), MongoDB (MDBResearch Report) and Uber Technologies (UBERResearch Report).

CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CPI Aerostructures, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

CPI Aerostructures has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $350.41, close to its 52-week high of $399.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $351.63, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on December 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $384.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Uber Technologies, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.14, close to its 52-week high of $56.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $58.91 average price target, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019