Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CPI Aerostructures (NYSE MKT: CVU), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CPI Aerostructures (CVU – Research Report), MongoDB (MDB – Research Report) and Uber Technologies (UBER – Research Report).

CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CPI Aerostructures, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

CPI Aerostructures has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $350.41, close to its 52-week high of $399.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $351.63, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on December 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $384.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Uber Technologies, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.14, close to its 52-week high of $56.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $58.91 average price target, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

