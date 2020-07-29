July 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) and Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CoStar Group (CSGPResearch Report) and Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report).

CoStar Group (CSGP)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $825.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $716.74, close to its 52-week high of $747.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $812.50 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $815.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seagate Tech (STX)

Seagate Tech received a Hold rating from Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $50.25 average price target, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019