Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) and Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CoStar Group (CSGP – Research Report) and Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report).

CoStar Group (CSGP)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $825.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $716.74, close to its 52-week high of $747.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $812.50 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $815.00 price target.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Seagate Tech received a Hold rating from Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $50.25 average price target, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

