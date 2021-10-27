October 27, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Corning (NYSE: GLW), Lightpath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) and Coursera (NYSE: COUR)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Corning (GLWResearch Report), Lightpath Technologies (LPTHResearch Report) and Coursera (COURResearch Report).

Corning (GLW)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Corning today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corning is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.03, close to its 52-week low of $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Super League Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lightpath Technologies with a $3.30 average price target.

Coursera (COUR)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating on Coursera today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.55, close to its 52-week low of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 69.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Momentive Global, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coursera is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.40, implying a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

