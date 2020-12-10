Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL), Intellicheck Mobilisia (NASDAQ: IDN) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL – Research Report), Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN – Research Report) and QuickLogic (QUIK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comtech Telecommunications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.83, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.62, close to its 52-week high of $10.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellicheck Mobilisia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

QuickLogic (QUIK)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.15, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QuickLogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.