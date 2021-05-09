Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CommScope Holding (COMM – Research Report), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC – Research Report) and Adobe (ADBE – Research Report).

CommScope Holding (COMM)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding on May 7 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.38, close to its 52-week high of $18.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommScope Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.29, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Hold rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare on May 7 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Nuance Communications, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Hold with an average price target of $48.00, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report issued on May 7, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Adobe, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $488.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 81.3% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $570.39, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.