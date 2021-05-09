May 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CommScope Holding (COMMResearch Report), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHCResearch Report) and Adobe (ADBEResearch Report).

CommScope Holding (COMM)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding on May 7 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.38, close to its 52-week high of $18.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommScope Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.29, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Hold rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare on May 7 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Nuance Communications, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Hold with an average price target of $48.00, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report issued on May 7, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Adobe, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $488.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 81.3% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $570.39, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

