Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU – Research Report), Finjan Holdings (FNJN – Research Report) and Vishay Precision Group (VPG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Cohu today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cohu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Finjan Holdings (FNJN)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Finjan Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Finjan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.78.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Vishay Precision Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #6144 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vishay Precision Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

